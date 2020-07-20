Scottish gossip: Celtic, Motherwell, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee, St Johnstone, St Mirren

Motherwell attacker David Turnbull is back on Celtic's radar, with the 21-year-old now fully recovered from the knee issue that caused the collapse of his £3m move to Parkhead last summer. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe hopes the sight of players taking a knee will help end the racial abuse suffered by his team-mate Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic captain Scott Brown insists the players will be delighted if Scott Bain starts the season as first-choice goalkeeper, despite the club's attempts to sign a new number one. (Daily Record)

Winger Brandon Barker will be given one last chance by manager Steven Gerrard to prove he has a future at Rangers. (Sun)

Former Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson is ready to prove his worth for Aberdeen, says manager Derek McInnes, after an injury-ravaged first season at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

A Dundee fans' group is set to donate £34,000 to the club to help amid the cash crisis caused by the coronavirus shutdown. (Courier, print edition)

New Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has talked up St Johnstone playmaker Ali McCann's chances of a full international call-up after his "tremendous" progress in Perth. (Courier)

St Mirren winger Kyle McAllister can be one of the best attacking players in Scotland, says manager Jim Goodwin. (Daily Record)