Eric Bailly: Man Utd defender released from hospital after FA Cup semi-final injury

Eric Bailly had treatment on a cut to his head before he was taken off on a stretcher

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was released from hospital hours after being taken off in a neck brace during the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.

The Ivorian, 26, needed lengthy treatment in the first half at Wembley after twice clashing heads, the second time with team-mate Harry Maguire.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Bailly went to hospital for "routine checks and protocols".

He was released later on Sunday and spent the evening in London.

The centre-back has suffered two serious knee injuries and one ankle injury since joining United from Villarreal in 2016.