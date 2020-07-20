Gareth Bale omission from final Real Madrid game a 'technical decision' - Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale watches July's La Liga match at Granada along with other Real Madrid substitutes

Gareth Bale's omission from Real Madrid's final La Liga game of the season against Leganes was a "technical decision", according to coach Zinedine Zidane.

The game ended 2-2 with Leganes relegated to the second division.

Bale had been an unused substitute in the previous six games, including Thursday's 2-1 win over Villarreal when Real won the Spanish league title.

The Welshman made just two appearances in Madrid's final 11 matches.

Bale has made headlines in recent weeks for his actions while sitting alongside fellow substitutes during matches, and he appeared to be on the fringes as Zidane's team celebrated the title.

The forward, who turned 31 on the day his side won the league, was pictured standing at a distance with arms folded as Zidane was thrown in the air by some of the Real players.

Team-mate James Rodriguez has also been absent from recent matchday squads, with Zidane stating after the 5 July visit to Athletic Bilbao that the Colombian had asked to be left out.

Speaking after Sunday's final league game, the Frenchman gave only a brief response when asked about the pair's absence from the squad.

"The situation changes all the time. You know what has happened with James, and Bale has been a technical decision, nothing more," said the three-time Champions League winning coach.

Real's next game is on Friday, 7 August, when they travel to Manchester City looking to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Bale has made only 16 La Liga appearances all season, starting 12 matches, and last summer was close to leaving Madrid.

He had been expected to join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning with Zidane stating that his exit would be "best for everyone", but came back into the fold after Real called off the move.