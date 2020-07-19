Frank Lampard: Chelsea have 'more to come' and will close the gap

Media playback is not supported on this device De Gea mistakes send Chelsea to FA Cup final

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says there is "more to come" from his side, who plan a busy summer in the transfer market after they booked an FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount were helped by poor goalkeeping from David de Gea but Chelsea deserved their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

"With what we do in the summer, there will be more to come," Lampard said.

"We want to win the final. We want to close the gap."

Chelsea have already signed midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £36m and forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for £45m for next season.

They will secure a place in next season's Champions League with four points from their final games against Liverpool and Wolves this week but are still 30 points behind Jurgen Klopp's champions.

"We are working towards something," Lampard said. "It doesn't come easy. We have seen that with other teams in recent years.

"It is step by step. We have shown lots of good stuff this year but we have to focus on the three finals we have - two league games and Arsenal in the FA Cup.

"Three games won't define the progress we have made but we are at the business end."

'He sets an amazing example'

Lampard was full of praise for Giroud - who you rated as your man of the match - as the veteran Frenchman scored for the sixth time in his last seven starts to open the scoring.

"He sets an amazing example," Lampard said.

"Take the story of his season. Tammy Abraham was doing well, Olivier didn't get many opportunities. He kept training.

"He could have left in January, but didn't. He had the most positive attitude possible. He is so easy to speak to because he is so professional.

"I am not surprised. He has been great.

"Young players should see in him everything it needs to be a professional, work ethic, humility, he is a team player.

"Now he is getting the rewards he deserves and I am getting a player who is scoring regularly."