David de Gea: Man Utd to stick with goalkeeper after FA Cup errors, says Solskjaer

Media playback is not supported on this device The time has come to replace De Gea with Henderson - Shearer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will stick with goalkeeper David de Gea despite his latest errors in the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

De Gea, 29, could not keep out Olivier Giroud's opener and then fumbled Mason Mount's long-range effort into his net a minute into the second half.

"[David] knows he should save that one 100 times out of 100 but that's football for you," said Solskjaer.

"It is done. Move on. I know he is a mentally strong person and goalkeeper."

De Gea's form has been questioned since the resumption, with former captain Roy Keane saying he was "sick to death" of the Spain keeper after an error against Tottenham last month.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Absolute howler' from De Gea gifts Chelsea second goal

The form of United keeper Dean Henderson while on loan at Sheffield United has also led to questions over his future.

Asked if he is going to stick by De Gea, Solskjaer said: "Of course. We have been unbeaten for 19 games and both Sergio [Romero] and David [De Gea] have played really well in that run.

"We have kept clean sheets, and on Thursday night, he made some great saves against Crystal Palace. I see where you're coming from and everyone is going to make headlines on David, but he knows he should have saved that one.

"I can't speak for his confidence but he is mentally very strong. Everyone has to perform and has a chance to stake a claim every time they play.

"It is hard for a keeper to make amends, apart from David making two or three fantastic saves."

'His inconsistency is costing United games'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Giroud's 'deft' finish gives Chelsea FA Cup lead

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has been named in the PFA team of the year on five occasions. He came close to joining Real Madrid in 2015 but has been a regular since - making more than 300 Premier League appearances and signing a new contract to stay with the club until 2023 last September.

The BBC Match of the Day pundits do believe, however, that his future at Old Trafford is in doubt.

"He's unrecognisable from the keeper who won four player of the year awards," said former United defender Phil Neville.

"A confident, assured David de Gea saves all three goals today. I would be worried, his inconsistency is costing United games."

"If the goalkeeper makes one mistake, or possibly two, you think you should stick with him. But it keeps happening," said former England captain Alan Shearer.

"I think you only bring Dean Henderson back to Manchester United as the number one, or you keep him where he is to keep gaining experience. I think that time time has come."