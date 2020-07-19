Turkish Super Lig
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Kayserispor: Hosts claim first Turkish title

Mahmut Tekdemir
Mahmut Tekdemir scored the only goal against Kayserispor

Istanbul Basaksehir claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title and the first major honour in the club's history with victory over Kayserispor.

Mahmut Tekdemir's first-half goal proved enough as Basaksehir wrapped up the league with a game to spare.

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba, ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel and former Manchester City full-back Gael Clichy all played in the victory.

Basaksehir have been runners-up in the league on two occasions.

Last season they led the way with four games remaining before faltering and coming second by two points to Galatasaray.

Should Basaksehir and Premier League side Manchester United progress from the last-16 of the Europa League, they will meet in the quarter-finals of the competition in a single-legged tie in Germany.

Basaksehir were founded in 1990 as an amateur side and were taken over in 2014 by a group of businessmen close to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.

Rival supporters see their route as an artificial one, relying on outside investment that has paid for a new stadium and new players, including former Manchester City and Brazil forward Robinho.

Istanbul giants Galatasaray, meanwhile, will not play in Europe next season after finishing outside the top-four places. Fenerbahce will end seventh but Besiktas are assured of a Europa League place.

Istanbul Basaksehir

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 80de Souza Paula Júnior
  • 37Skrtel
  • 6EpureanuBooked at 30mins
  • 3Clichy
  • 7ViscaSubstituted forÖzcanat 85'minutes
  • 21TekdemirSubstituted forde Souzaat 88'minutes
  • 17KahveciSubstituted forInlerat 89'minutes
  • 11EliaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAleksicat 56'minutes
  • 27CrivelliSubstituted forTopalat 85'minutes
  • 19Ba

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 5Topal
  • 9Gulbrandsen
  • 23Behich
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 33Uçar
  • 41Özcan
  • 70de Souza
  • 88Inler
  • 91Aleksic

Kayserispor

  • 33Lung Jr.
  • 13Almeida Costa Lopes
  • 38Rienstra
  • 84Sapunaru
  • 32SubasiSubstituted forSitumat 82'minutes
  • 8Acar
  • 20AktasSubstituted forSahinat 59'minutes
  • 88Campanharo
  • 27Dja Djédjé
  • 10Konzen Medina da Silva
  • 11Kravets

Substitutes

  • 14Demir
  • 16Alemdar
  • 19Uzun
  • 24Kula
  • 44Capar
  • 70Sahin
  • 90Uzodimma
  • 92Situm
  • 95Cipe
  • 98Polat
Referee:
Ali Sansalan

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamKayserispor
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away12

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir33209463313269
2Trabzonspor331711574413362
3Sivasspor33179754351960
4Besiktas331851056401659
5Galatasaray331510853351855
6Alanyaspor33159958352354
7Fenerbahçe331481155451050
8Antalyaspor331111113950-1144
9Gaziantep331013104850-243
10Kasimpasa S.K.33117155056-640
11Göztepe S.K.33109144148-739
12Gençlerbirligi3399153953-1436
13Konyaspor33812133449-1536
14Denizlispor3398163147-1635
15Caykur Rizespor33105183754-1735
16Yeni Malatyaspor3388174450-632
17Kayserispor3388173970-3132
18Ankaragücü33611163056-2629
