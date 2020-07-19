Swedish Allsvenskan
Falkenbergs FF2Helsingborgs IF2

Ex Manchester United keeper Anders Lindegaard scores equaliser for Helsingborg

Anders Lindegaard
Anders Lindegaard won the 2012-13 Premier League title with Manchester United, making a total of 13 appearances during that season

Is there a sight in football better than seeing a goalkeeper scoring in injury-time?

Former Manchester United keeper Anders Lindegaard did just that in the Swedish top flight for Helsingborg.

Trailing 2-1 in injury time at Falkenbergs, the 36-year-old Danish stopper darted up the field to convert a corner with a perfect header and salvage a point for his side.

And it was an important goal which prevented his team from dropping to the bottom of the Allsvenskan table.

Lindegaard left United for West Brom after five years in 2015 and also had spells at Preston and Burnley.

The Swedish top-flight season, due to start in April, was postponed until June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Line-ups

Falkenbergs FF

  • 16Noring
  • 20van Looy
  • 4JohanssonBooked at 73mins
  • 8KarlssonSubstituted forNilssonat 45'minutes
  • 33Joza
  • 13MathisenBooked at 83mins
  • 22Björkengren
  • 12CarlssonSubstituted forAhmadiat 85'minutes
  • 18EricssonSubstituted forSöderströmat 36'minutes
  • 17SylisufajSubstituted forGarbettat 65'minutes
  • 6Wede

Substitutes

  • 1Brattberg
  • 2Johansson
  • 5Ahmadi
  • 10Söderström
  • 14Garbett
  • 23Ademi
  • 28Nilsson

Helsingborgs IF

  • 1Lindegaard
  • 7RandrupSubstituted forJönssonat 64'minutes
  • 2Tsouka
  • 13Olsson
  • 11Eriksson
  • 8Gigovic
  • 5Hendriksson OlsenSubstituted forAbubakariat 45'minutes
  • 42Diskerud
  • 15SvenssonSubstituted forAbdullahi Geroat 72'minutes
  • 23MboSubstituted forAl-Hamlawiat 72'minutes
  • 39van den HurkBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 9Abdullahi Gero
  • 10Jönsson
  • 14Abubakari
  • 18Nilsson
  • 20Al-Hamlawi
  • 24Sjoberg
  • 32Hellman
Referee:
Kaspar Sjöberg

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkenbergs FFAway TeamHelsingborgs IF
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home16
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1IFK Norrköping962122111120
2Malmö FF9441139416
3IF Elfsborg9441911-216
4IK Sirius94321411315
5BK Häcken9351179814
6Varbergs BoIS9423139414
7Djurgårdens IF94141310313
8Mjällby AIF841398113
9AIK93331112-112
10Hammarby IF8323810-211
11IFK Göteborg82331012-29
12Örebro SK823358-39
13Östersunds FK9225814-68
14Helsingborgs IF9144714-77
15Kalmar FF92071116-56
16Falkenbergs FF9135713-66
View full Swedish Allsvenskan table

