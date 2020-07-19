Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town sack manager after 10 months in charge

Danny Cowley (left) was previously a PE teacher and was also assisted by brother Nicky at Braintree and Lincoln

Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Danny Cowley after 10 months in charge of the Championship club.

When Cowley left League One Lincoln to join the Terriers in September they were 23rd in the table after failing to win any of their first six matches.

His last game in charge was Friday's win over second-placed West Brom, which all-but confirmed the club's survival.

Huddersfield, who went down from the Premier League last term, say they are "not seeking applications" for the job.

"We have made this decision in the belief that, in the long term, it is in the best interests of the club as we move forward," said chairman Phil Hodgkinson.

"We have a different vision for the way we operate the club, and how our ambitions can be achieved."

Assistant manager Nicky Cowley, Danny's brother, has also left the club.

Huddersfield had kept four clean sheets in six games before their 2-1 victory over the Baggies, with Cowley losing only one of his last six games in charge.

That run has left the Terriers 18th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone with a goal difference 14 better than 22nd-placed Luton.

Prior to his appointment at the West Yorkshire club, Cowley guided Lincoln to promotions from the National League and League Two in his three full seasons in charge, while also leading the Imps to an FA Cup quarter-final against Arsenal while they were a non-league club.

'Nobody knows how hard it's been'

Speaking after Huddersfield's surprise win over West Brom there was an outpouring of emotion from Cowley, who was looking forward to building a squad for next season.

His predecessor Jan Siewert won just one of his 19 games as boss, with Town now set to appoint a fourth full-time boss since January 2019.

"Nobody really knows how hard it has been and where it was when we picked it up," he said.

"Without a doubt it has been the toughest job that I have ever done. It was our aim to get to 50 points and I am very proud to have delivered on that.

"There was a lot of relief and tears [after beating West Brom]. We need to recruit a group that tick enough of the Championship boxes."