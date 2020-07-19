Spanish La Liga
Alavés0Barcelona5

Alaves 0-5 Barcelona: Lionel Messi set for seventh La Liga golden boot

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has had his lowest scoring season in La Liga since 2008-09, even though he is top scorer in the league

Lionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win over Alaves on the final day.

The Barca captain is on 25 goals, four clear of Karim Benzena, whose Real Madrid face Leganes at 20:00 BST.

The game was not of importance as Real clinched the La Liga title on Thursday.

Messi rounded the keeper to make it 2-0 and swept in a fifth - with teenager Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo scoring the other goals.

Riqui Puig, Messi and Arturo Vidal all hit the woodwork before Fati opened the scoring.

Unless Benzema scores four it will be a fourth consecutive Pichichi for Messi. However, it will be the first time the top scorer has managed fewer than 30 goals since Mallorca's Daniel Guiza 12 years ago.

Barca, who only named five out of a possible 12 substitutes, host Napoli in the Champions League last-16 second leg on 8 August, having drawn 1-1 in Italy.

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 13Jiménez
  • 21AguirregabiriaSubstituted forat 89'minutes
  • 5LaguardiaSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
  • 6Magallán
  • 17Marín
  • 16Méndez
  • 10CamarasaSubstituted forAbdallahiat 65'minutes
  • 19García SánchezSubstituted forFejsaat 59'minutes
  • 24BurkeSubstituted forRiojaat 45'minutes
  • 7PérezSubstituted forPonsat 45'minutes
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 11Rioja
  • 12Navarro
  • 15Fejsa
  • 18Vidal
  • 20Pons
  • 27Rodríguez
  • 29Sainz
  • 31Castro
  • 32De la Fuente
  • 36Abdallahi
  • 38JL Rodriguez

Barcelona

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 20Roberto
  • 33Araújo
  • 15LengletSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 50'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 22Vidal
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forde Jongat 59'minutes
  • 28Puig
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 31FatiSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 19Braithwaite
  • 21de Jong
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alavés 0, Barcelona 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alavés 0, Barcelona 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Rioja (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Tachi (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tachi (Alavés).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Mahmoud Abdallahi (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

  12. Post update

    Martín Aguirregabiria went off injured after Alavés had used all subs.

  13. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joselu (Alavés).

  15. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).

  17. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joselu (Alavés) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

