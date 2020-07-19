Alaves 0-5 Barcelona: Lionel Messi set for seventh La Liga golden boot

Lionel Messi has had his lowest scoring season in La Liga since 2008-09, even though he is top scorer in the league

Lionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win over Alaves on the final day.

The Barca captain is on 25 goals, four clear of Karim Benzena, whose Real Madrid face Leganes at 20:00 BST.

The game was not of importance as Real clinched the La Liga title on Thursday.

Messi rounded the keeper to make it 2-0 and swept in a fifth - with teenager Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo scoring the other goals.

Riqui Puig, Messi and Arturo Vidal all hit the woodwork before Fati opened the scoring.

Unless Benzema scores four it will be a fourth consecutive Pichichi for Messi. However, it will be the first time the top scorer has managed fewer than 30 goals since Mallorca's Daniel Guiza 12 years ago.

Barca, who only named five out of a possible 12 substitutes, host Napoli in the Champions League last-16 second leg on 8 August, having drawn 1-1 in Italy.