Match ends, Alavés 0, Barcelona 5.
Alaves 0-5 Barcelona: Lionel Messi set for seventh La Liga golden boot
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona's win over Alaves on the final day.
The Barca captain is on 25 goals, four clear of Karim Benzena, whose Real Madrid face Leganes at 20:00 BST.
The game was not of importance as Real clinched the La Liga title on Thursday.
Messi rounded the keeper to make it 2-0 and swept in a fifth - with teenager Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo scoring the other goals.
Riqui Puig, Messi and Arturo Vidal all hit the woodwork before Fati opened the scoring.
Unless Benzema scores four it will be a fourth consecutive Pichichi for Messi. However, it will be the first time the top scorer has managed fewer than 30 goals since Mallorca's Daniel Guiza 12 years ago.
Barca, who only named five out of a possible 12 substitutes, host Napoli in the Champions League last-16 second leg on 8 August, having drawn 1-1 in Italy.
Line-ups
Alavés
- 13Jiménez
- 21AguirregabiriaSubstituted forat 89'minutes
- 5LaguardiaSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
- 6Magallán
- 17Marín
- 16Méndez
- 10CamarasaSubstituted forAbdallahiat 65'minutes
- 19García SánchezSubstituted forFejsaat 59'minutes
- 24BurkeSubstituted forRiojaat 45'minutes
- 7PérezSubstituted forPonsat 45'minutes
- 9Joselu
Substitutes
- 11Rioja
- 12Navarro
- 15Fejsa
- 18Vidal
- 20Pons
- 27Rodríguez
- 29Sainz
- 31Castro
- 32De la Fuente
- 36Abdallahi
- 38JL Rodriguez
Barcelona
- 13Murara Neto
- 20Roberto
- 33Araújo
- 15LengletSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 50'minutes
- 18Alba
- 22Vidal
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forde Jongat 59'minutes
- 28Puig
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 31FatiSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 19Braithwaite
- 21de Jong
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 0, Barcelona 5.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Rioja (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).
Post update
Tachi (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tachi (Alavés).
Post update
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Post update
Mahmoud Abdallahi (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Post update
Martín Aguirregabiria went off injured after Alavés had used all subs.
Post update
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joselu (Alavés).
Post update
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).
Post update
Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joselu (Alavés) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.