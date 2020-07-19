Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson with club just above relegation zone

Watford have won their last two home games under Nigel Pearson

Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points above the relegation zone.

Pearson will become the third manager sacked by the club this season following the exits of Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores.

The ex-Leicester boss was appointed in December until the end of the season.

He won seven matches in the Premier League - including beating runaway champions Liverpool.

But the Hornets were soundly beaten at West Ham on Friday and with their two remaining matches against Manchester City and Arsenal, club officials fear the consequences if Watford lose both of those fixtures.

More to follow.