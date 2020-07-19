Leigh Griffiths fighting for Celtic future, says James McFadden

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said he was "bitterly disappointed" with Leigh Griffiths' condition

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is "fighting for his future" at the club, says former Scotland assistant boss James McFadden.

Manager Neil Lennon said he was "bitterly disappointed" with Griffiths' condition and left the striker out of the club's pre-season trip to France.

McFadden fears the forward might not get the chance to prove himself again.

"He's let the manager down, himself down, and he's fighting for his future now," he said.

"Last season, when he came back, Neil Lennon stuck by him and got him playing sensationally.

"He's going to have to do it again, but is he going to get the chance? I don't know."

Griffiths, 29, took a six-month break from playing from December 2018 as he struggled with his mental health, and only returned the Celtic side up on a regular basis during the second half of last season.

A shift to a 3-5-2 formation after the winter break allowed him to partner Odsonne Edouard up front, and Celtic dropped just two points before going on to claim the title in a shortened season.

The defending champions kick-off their pursuit of a record 10th straight title at home to Hamilton Academical on 2 August, and McFadden believes Griffiths is now unlikely to be fit enough to play.

"Neil Lennon's decided that he's not fit enough to come off the bench for half an hour in a friendly," he added on Sportsound. "So he won't be as fit as he should be or as he was when the season broke up.

"To defend him a little bit - it's easily done. You get into a rut and obviously he's struggled before with mental health.

"But it's been a long time [since football stopped in March] and he should realise 'we're back in two or three weeks, I need to get the weight off and make sure that I'm ready to fight for my spot again'."