Alfredo Morelos: Police probe racist abuse of Rangers striker online

Police are investigating racist abuse of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on social media.

The Colombian, 24, was streaming a live video for fans on Instagram where users could post messages.

Police say they have been "made aware of offensive comments online" and are carrying out inquiries.

"We take all allegations of online abuse seriously and will thoroughly investigate such matters," a statement added.

Morelos has been with the Rangers squad in France, where they played two friendlies as they prepare for the new Scottish Premiership season.

He started in their 2-0 win over Lyon, and was a substitute for the 2-0 victory against Nice.