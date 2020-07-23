Who makes Scott McDonald's team-mates XI?

Former Celtic and Australia striker Scott McDonald reckons he was "nowhere near good enough" to get into a team composed of his best team-mates.

And little wonder when you remember some of those he played with during a 20-year career that started at Southampton, included Motherwell, Middlesbrough and Millwall, and is now winding down with Brisbane Roar.

McDonald also won 26 caps for Australia and four of his national team colleagues find their way into his team, which he set out in a 4-4-1-1 shape. But why did he pick that quartet?

Goalkeeper: Mark Schwarzer

Mark had a phenomenal career. He didn't do my confidence any good at all playing in training with Australia. He was an ultimate professional, great shot-stopper, a natural leader and he had great success with various clubs in a long career. He even won titles with Leicester and Chelsea at the end of his career. He changed his diet halfway through his career and he'd be eating full steaks in the morning - no carbs - for about seven years.

Right-back: Lucas Neill

Lucas was an all-round very good footballer. Hard as nails, could get up and down the flank, and a great leader. He was captain throughout my time with Australia and I really enjoyed his company too.

Left-back: Wayne Bridge

Stevie Hammell at Motherwell was close but I played with Wayne coming though at Southampton and he was just a tremendous footballer who went on to some really big clubs. I roomed with him and he was one of the first to take me under his wing at Southampton. We all looked up to him because he had come through the ranks and that is what we were trying to do.

Centre-backs: Jonathan Woodgate & Claus Lundekvam

Woodgate has to be in. He never used to slide in and didn't tackle, he just moved his feet so quickly and was so hard to get past. I played with him at Middlesbrough but, at his peak, he would have matched John Terry and Rio Ferdinand at England level, but he just had so many injuries. He played for Real Madrid, so that's enough for me.

Alongside him is another great leader and fantastic player. We used to call Claus 'Silky' at Southampton and if he played in the Premier League a decade later than he did, he could have played for a top-four team. He just read the game so well and could play out from the back, but he was hard as nails, too. A proper viking from Norway.

Central midfielders: Scott Brown & Mark Bresciano

Scotty is my rock. He's a natural leader and has got even better as he's got older. When we first met at Celtic, he was this hyperactive, nutcase kid who'd run around and try and smash everyone, but he's added such control to that energy and he'd be the heartbeat of my team.

Marko played in Serie A for a decade with Empoli, Parma, Palermo and Lazio and is probably the most technically-gifted Australian player ever. He was the David Beckham of Australia at one stage and was right up there with Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill as our big stars. He'd be the creator for me.

Brown, McGeady and Nakamura all found places in McDonald's XI

Right-wing: Shunsuke Nakamura

He was by far the best I've ever played with. He used to go out for hours on end after training hitting free kicks with his little interpreter in goal when it was minus two outside. He didn't speak much English, but you could tell when he wasn't happy with how he'd trained or played because he was in a mood the whole day. He is such a perfectionist.

Left-wing: Aiden McGeady

For natural ability and skill, Aiden is the best I've played with. The things he could do with the ball in training, he'd embarrass people. The way he would carry the ball 40-50 yards took the pressure off the team and that's a special thing to be able to do.

He was just unfortunate that the path he chose prevented him reaching the levels he could have. If he'd gone to the right club in England instead of Russia when he left Celtic, it could have been different.

Forwards: Matt Le Tissier & Harry Kewell

Tim Cahill would have been in in any other circumstances but I played with Le God at Southampton... I made my Premier League debut coming off the bench at the same time as Le Tissier and that was big.

I played a lot with him in the reserves and did all his running without really realising it. He wasn't quick but the things he could do with his feet and his vision was unbelievable. He just laughed his way through games. He'd waddle on, do his thing, and smash them into the top corner from miles out. You couldn't get a better number 10 and I'd let him cheat a bit in my team.

Harry was always a striker for the national team and scored goals. I remember I was a 14-year-old ball-boy at a World Cup qualifier against Iran when he scored as an 18 year-old. He was a phenom and the first big name that burst on to the scene in Australia, along with Mark Viduka.

If I'd played with Mark, he'd have been my number nine, but the level Harry was at and what he's done for the national team, he gets in. And he'd appreciate playing up front because he didn't like playing on the left.