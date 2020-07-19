Hibs to move test day after Covid-19 results fail to arrive

The friendly was to be at Hibs' East Lothian training ground

Hibernian are to move their Covid-19 testing day after having to call off a friendly with Ross County on Saturday when results did not arrive in time.

The tests had been done on players and staff on Friday, with results due to arrive within 24 hours.

Some Ross County players were at Hibs' East Lothian training ground for the closed-doors game, with the rest near Perth when the match was postponed.

There is no indication that any tests were positive for Covid-19.

Hibs will now move their testing day to a Thursday in an attempt to ensure there is no repeat.

Clubs are now required to test once per week in line with Scottish Government regulations.