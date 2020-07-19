Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss warns young players over 'ego'

Jamie Barjonas' goal helped Rangers to defeat Nice and clinch the Veolia Trophy

Manager Steven Gerrard will not involve young players with an "ego" in Rangers' first team this season.

Midfielder Jamie Barjonas, 21, earned praise from Gerrard after scoring in Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Nice - a win that clinched the Veolia Trophy.

Scotland Under-19 winger Kai Kennedy is not on the trip amid reports he has been told to find a new club after failing to agree a contract extension.

"I want to bring academy players in," Gerrard told RangersTV.

"But first they have got to commit to the club. If you don't, you won't be anywhere near me. They have got to train every day like it means the world to them to play for Rangers.

"I have been hearing a few things at the academy that there's been a bit of ego about. So they won't be around me."

Barjonas netted in stoppage-time after Jermain Defoe gave Rangers a 40th-minute lead to ensure Gerrard's men claimed the Veolia Trophy after beating Lyon on Thursday.

The hosts would go on to overcome Celtic 2-1 later on Saturday, with former Parkhead striker Moussa Dembele netting the opener.

Celtic, who showed 10 changes from the team that started the midweek draw with Nice, conceded a second to Memphis Depay before the break, before Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled a goal back late on.

"We expected it to be tough with the team we started," said Lennon. "We had four academy players and it's a brilliant experience for them."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Premiership sides Dundee United and Livingston fought out a goalless draw at Tannadice, while Lewis Smith's winner gave hosts Hamilton Academical a 2-1 victory over top-flight rivals St Mirren.