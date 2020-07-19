Scottish gossip: Hibs, Ross County, Rangers, Scotland, Aberdeen

Hibernian were forced to call off a closed-door friendly with Ross County on Saturday after their coronavirus testing results failed to show up on time. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants to sign a new striker to challenge Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe. (Daily Star, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas - who scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over Nice - will be sent out on loan again in the upcoming campaign, with Burton Albion, Ayr United and Orange County all keen to take the 21-year-old. (Sunday Mail)

Patrick Veiria, the Nice manager and former Arsenal midfielder, is impressed with Gerrard's Rangers and backed them to push Celtic all the way for the title. (Sun)

Scotland and Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney apologised, and promised to give his match shirt to a supporter battling cancer, after being shown making a rude gesture following his side's FA Cup win over Man City. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean is not for sale at any price, says his relegated Premier League club Norwich City. (Sunday Times)

Venezuelan defender Ronald Hernandez has thanked Aberdeen team-mates for helping him through lockdown without his family. (Evening Express)