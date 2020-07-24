Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante might play against Wolves after recovering from injury

TEAM NEWS

N'Golo Kante could be involved for Chelsea on Sunday after a five-match absence with a hamstring injury.

Christian Pulisic is pushing to start, having made a superb impact as a substitute at Anfield on Wednesday.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no injury concerns as his side seek a win that will secure a top-six finish and Europa League qualification.

Wing-back Matt Doherty is expected to make his 300th appearance for the club, nearly 10 years after he joined Wolves.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: This is a dangerous game for Chelsea. Frank Lampard's side have excelled so often this season - an FA Cup final and a possible top-four finish is beyond what most would have predicted for his first season in charge.

However, Lampard has not eliminated a tendency for the occasional really poor performance - that's probably inevitable with so much youth in the side, but it's something they can't afford against such an accomplished opponent.

Wolves' marathon season has been so successful, and it's far from finished with the Europa League due to restart next month.

How this plays out will be fascinating.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea need a point to be sure of making the Champions League, while Wolves can guarantee sixth place and qualification for the Europa League if they win.

It's Chelsea I fancy here - I don't see Leicester getting anything out of Manchester United anyway, but Frank Lampard's side will take care of their own business.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home games against Wolves (W4, D1).

Wolves are winless in eight away meetings in all competitions since a 2-1 top-flight victory in March 1979.

Chelsea

Chelsea have not lost their final match of a Premier League season when it was at Stamford Bridge since a 2002 defeat by Aston Villa (W7, D3).

They have lost 12 Premier League fixtures in a season for only the second time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.

Chelsea's eight defeats at Stamford Bridge in all competitions this season is their most in a single campaign since 1985-86.

The Blues have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season, only one short of their highest tally in the competition. They let in 55 goals in 1994-95 and 1996-97.

Chelsea have conceded 46% of the shots on target they have faced this season, the highest ratio in the division.

Olivier Giroud has scored six goals in seven league and cup starts since football's resumption.

Tammy Abraham has scored six goals in his three league appearances against Wolves, including a hat-trick in this season's reverse fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers