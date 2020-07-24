Leicester City v Manchester United

Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 33, could become the oldest player to end a top-flight season as leading scorer since 1948

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will check on the fitness of winger Marc Albrighton, who missed the defeat at Spurs with a minor injury.

Caglar Soyuncu completes a three-game ban, while Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Daniel Amartey and Christian Fuchs remain sidelined.

Manchester United will continue to monitor Luke Shaw's ankle injury, while Eric Bailly will also be assessed after suffering concussion last weekend.

Fellow defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Seconds out for round 38, and a contest between two sluggers who look as though they need the final bell.

From being ahead on points all season, Leicester now find themselves needing to land a knockout blow - against the heaviest of heavyweight opponents who they haven't landed a glove on in their last three meetings, and have only beaten once in 23 since 1998.

It's a line as tired as the two teams have looked in the last week, but what a difference a home crowd could have made to the Foxes chances.

Still, they are under no real pressure - unlike United who belong and must be in the Champions League.

They 'only' need a draw, but any talk of that was quashed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediately after they did draw with West Ham on Wednesday.

His team will travel with only winning in mind, to complete what's been a terrific fightback since February to get them ahead in the fight.

He'll ask his team to attack as normal, and defend with the tricky balance of not dropping their guard, whilst keeping their hands down - Paul Pogba!

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United don't need a win to make the top four but I think they will get one - they are definitely playing Leicester at the right time.

Prediction: 1-2

It is the longest undefeated run of league matches in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's managerial career

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's only win in their past 13 Premier League home games against Manchester United was a 5-3 victory in September 2014. They have drawn four and lost eight of the other 12 matches.

United are unbeaten in their last 10 top-flight games against Leicester (W7, D3).

The Red Devils have opened the scoring within the opening 10 minutes in each of the past three meetings.

Leicester City

Leicester have lost on the final day just once in the past 12 seasons (W7, D4) - that was a 5-4 defeat at Tottenham in 2018.

The Foxes have taken nine points from eight matches (1.1 per game) since the Premier League restarted, compared to 53 from their opening 29 matches (1.8 per game).

Leicester are winless in seven league games this season against the four sides currently above them (D2, L5).

Their tally of 67 goals is one short of the club record in the Premier League, set in the title-winning season of 2015-16.

Jamie Vardy's total of 23 league goals leaves him one short of matching his highest tally in a top-flight campaign, set in 2015-16.

Vardy, 33, can become the oldest player to end a top-flight season as leading scorer since Arsenal's Ronnie Rooke did so aged 36 in 1947-48.

Manchester United