West Ham United v Aston Villa

Jarrod Bowen, whose dad supports Aston Villa, has provided four assists in West Ham's past six matches

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will assess the fitness of Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell, who both sustained minor injuries against Manchester United in midweek.

Felipe Anderson was an unused substitute for that game on his return from a hamstring problem.

Aston Villa full-back Frederic Guilbert is likely to make his first start since March because Ahmed Elmohamady has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Neil Taylor could be available again following a similar issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: As a student in Birmingham I frequently visited Villa Park during their title-winning 1980-81 campaign. With eight games to go, they had back-to-back home matches against top-four rivals West Brom and Ipswich.

As ever, fatalistic Villa fans around us on the Holte End feared the worst as the local derby with the Baggies ticked goalless into the last two minutes. Peter Withe scored. The place erupted. I was thrown high into the air and came down about 20 feet from my mates!

On the train back, old Villa pessimism returned. My mate, a lifelong fan, told me they'd mess it up against Ipswich. They did, losing 2-1.

Even with seconds to go on the final day when they were losing at Arsenal and counting on Ipswich being beaten at Boro, the fans feared the worst. They experienced the very best - winning the title and then the European Cup.

Now, life-worn Villa supporters will probably expect them to mess it up again! Seven points from safety heading into their game against Palace on 12 July, they're now out of the bottom three for the first time since February.

To stay up, they might need to go four games unbeaten for the first time this season - though of course they could lose and survive, or win and still be relegated!

They will be hoping that West Ham will be 'on the beach'. I doubt it though. David Moyes has done a very good job but he won't want them to stay up with less than 40 points. He'll crave one final stylish victory.

I wish Dean Smith the best. He's a hugely likeable and very competent man. The club's scatter gun transfer policy last summer destabilised them after promotion, but he's got the team going now at last and if Jack Grealish gives them one final hurrah they should be okay. Shouldn't they?

It's Villa after all. With them, there is nothing certain but the uncertain.

Relegation permutations Aston Villa will stay up as long as they can match Watford's result - unless both teams lose and Bournemouth win. If Villa win, Watford would need to better their result by two or more goals to survive on goal difference. If goal difference is level, it comes down to goals scored. As it stands, Villa have scored 40 to Watford's 34.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Villa have already shown they are up for a scrap but the Hammers are playing really well and are full of confidence.

The way I see it going, Dean Smith's side will need other results to go their way to stay out of the bottom three - but Watford and Bournemouth will fall short so they will survive, maybe even on goal difference.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in their past four home league games against Aston Villa without conceding a goal (W2, D2).

The Hammers can equal their longest run of top-flight home clean sheets against a single opponent, while Villa can equal their record of five top-flight away matches without scoring in a particular fixture.

Villa's only win in the last seven Premier League meetings came at home in May 2015 (D4, L2).

West Ham United

The Hammers have earned 11 points from their past six games, as many as they managed in the previous 17 league fixtures.

They could win successive home league matches for the first time in 10 months.

A 10th home league defeat of the season would equal the club record, set in 1988-89.

West Ham won their final Premier League game in each of the previous three seasons.

David Moyes' side have scored three goals or more in six Premier League matches in 2020, a record only bettered by Manchester City, with seven.

West Ham have dropped 26 points from winning positions this season, more than any other side in the division.

Michail Antonio has scored eight goals in the Premier League since the restart, the joint-most of any player alongside Raheem Sterling. He now has a career-best 10 Premier League goals for the season.

Aston Villa