Everton v Bournemouth

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side will be relegated unless they win against Everton and both Aston Villa and Watford lose

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Moise Kean has recovered from an ankle injury and could be given only his sixth start of the season on Sunday.

Jarrad Branthwaite is set to continue in defence, while Seamus Coleman could replace Djibril Sidibe.

Bournemouth might have to play this must-win game without Nathan Ake, who is nursing a groin problem that kept him out against Manchester City.

Adam Smith has recovered from a head injury sustained against Tottenham.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: A drowning man will cling to a blade of grass. Bournemouth's plight looks perilous. This is the price they pay for 22 defeats already in the league this campaign.

Not only must Bournemouth win at Goodison Park - against an Everton team yet to lose at home under Carlo Ancelotti - but Eddie Howe's side are also relying on two other results going their way. Aston Villa and Watford must both lose if the Cherries are to remain in the top flight.

Bournemouth will cling to grass for 90 minutes and hope the roots are sufficiently planted in the soil to keep them up.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Whatever happens elsewhere, I don't see the Cherries getting the result they need.

In the past few days, Eddie Howe's side showed a bit of fight to pick up points against Tottenham and Leicester, and they were unlucky to lose against Manchester City.

But they never really looked like beating Southampton last time out, and I don't think they are good enough to beat Everton either.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer and Newcastle fan James Bay

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won all six competitive home matches versus Bournemouth - including four in the Premier League - by an aggregate score of 20-7.

Bournemouth defeated Marco Silva's Everton 3-1 in the reverse fixture this season.

There have been 35 goals scored in nine Premier League meetings, an average of 3.9 per game.

Everton

Everton could finish this campaign in lower than 11th place for the first time since ending the 2003-04 season in 17th.

The Toffees are unbeaten in 11 Premier League home matches since a 2-0 defeat against Norwich on 23 November (W5, D6).

They have scored 14 headed goals in the division this season, a figure bettered only by Liverpool's 16.

Carlo Ancelotti has lost only three of his 47 Premier League home fixtures as a manager (W35, D9), all with former club Chelsea.

Richarlison has scored 26 league goals since joining Everton. Only Neymar, with 28, has scored more among Brazilian players in the top five European leagues.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a league-high 21 shots without scoring since the Premier League's resumption.

Theo Walcott has scored six goals in the final match of a Premier League season, the joint-most by any current player along with Harry Kane.

Jordan Pickford is the only player to have completed all 113 of his club's Premier League matches in the past three seasons.

Bournemouth