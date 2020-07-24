Newcastle United v Liverpool
TEAM NEWS
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce could have midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff available again after injury.
Full-back Emil Krafth will have a fitness test on an ankle problem but Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Ciaran Clark remain out.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury worries.
Newly-crowned Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year Jordan Henderson and defender Joel Matip again miss out.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@martinfisherbbc: Given their history it seems entirely appropriate that the number 96 sits alongside Liverpool's name at the top of the table, but that's unlikely to remain the case.
Winning is in the DNA of champions, and the outstanding team of this season are still chasing a club record of 99 points.
After putting Chelsea to the sword ahead of Wednesday's trophy lift at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's men are hungry for more.
Without four central defenders, Newcastle's record home defeat in the Premier League might even be under threat. That was 0-6 seven years ago... against Liverpool.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Newcastle have taken only two points from their past five games.
I don't see their fortunes changing here, although it will help them if Reds boss Jurgen Klopp makes some changes.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle United have lost 76 top-flight fixtures against Liverpool, four more than they have against any other opponent.
- Liverpool are aiming for back-to-back league wins at St James' Park for the first time since December 2008.
Newcastle United
- A win would give the Magpies 47 points, their highest Premier League tally since they amassed 49 under Alan Pardew in 2013-14.
- Newcastle have won their final league match in each of the past five seasons by an aggregate score of 17-1. Their last defeat on the final day was against Liverpool in 2013-14.
- They are unbeaten on the two occasions they have played the Premier League champions on the final day of the season - drawing with and beating Chelsea in 2004-05 and 2005-06 respectively.
- Jonjo Shelvey is their top scorer this season with six league goals, which matches the fewest by a Newcastle player in a Premier League campaign.
- If Joelinton features, he will become only the third outfield player to have played in every match for Newcastle in a Premier League season, emulating Gary Speed in 2003-04 and Georginio Wijnaldum in 2015-16.
Liverpool
- Victory would give the Reds a club record 99 points for the season, overtaking the 98 they earned in 1978-79 once adjusted to three points for a win.
- Liverpool must win and hope Manchester City fail to do so in order to claim the biggest winning margin between first and second, which stands at 19 points (Manchester City to Manchester United in 2017-18).
- The Reds are aiming to equal Manchester City's top-flight record of 32 wins in a season, set in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.
- Liverpool haven't won their final league game away from home since 2007-08 (D2, L3).
- A newly-crowned Premier League champion has not lost their final league match in a title-winning campaign since Manchester United were beaten by West Ham in 2006-07.