Southampton v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Southampton defender Jan Bednarek could return from the calf injury that caused him to miss the win over Bournemouth.
Yan Valery has overcome a muscle problem but Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal again miss out.
Sheffield United have no new injury problems ahead of their trip south.
Midfielder John Fleck could start after two appearances as a substitute since his return from a groin injury but Lys Mousset, who missed the defeat by Everton, will not be in the squad.
Manager Chris Wilder explained: "He's had a few knocks and niggles and his girlfriend has just given birth to their first child, so I made that decision to allow him to go home."
- What's at stake on the last day of the season?
- Rank the top 10 moments of this Premier League campaign
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@johnrodercomm: Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly be named as the LMA Manager of the Year, but there is surely a strong argument that Sheffield United's Chris Wilder should win the award for a second successive season.
The Blades are certain to finish in the top 10 and will be determined to end their hugely impressive campaign with a victory, having lost their last two matches.
Southampton cannot finish lower than their current position of 12th, which seemed improbably high when they were in the relegation zone in November.
Talking of awards, Danny Ings will surely win every Southampton honour this season, having scored 24 goals in all competitions, and must be in line to add to his single England cap, which came back in 2015.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
It's Southampton I fancy here. They have put together a nice run of results and Danny Ings keeps getting goals - he will not want this season to end.
In contrast, I watched Sheffield United play Everton on Monday and I just could not see them scoring - they looked like they had hit the wall.
Mind you, they have proved me wrong plenty of times already this season, so maybe they will do it again on the final day.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v singer James Bay
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the 50th league meeting, with Sheffield United leading Southampton by 22 wins to 15.
- Sheffield United last visited Southampton in February 2009, when they won 2-1 at St Mary's in a Championship match.
- There has been a red card in each of the past five meetings in all competitions.
- Southampton have hosted Sheffield United just twice in the Premier League, but those two games produced a total of 11 goals.
Southampton
- Southampton could go unbeaten in seven consecutive Premier League fixtures within a single season for the first time since a run of eight in 2013.
- They have lost just one of their eight matches since the restart, taking 15 points out of a possible 24.
- However, only Norwich have a worse home record this season, with just 18 of Southampton's 49 points collected at St Mary's.
- Southampton are the only Premier League club to have won more points in away matches than in home fixtures this season.
- They have scored just four goals in total in their last four home games.
- Saints have won all five Premier League matches against promoted opposition this campaign.
- Southampton have won their final game in just one of their past nine Premier League seasons, beating Crystal Palace 4-1 in 2015-16.
- Danny Ings could become just the second Southampton player to score 10 or more goals both home and away in a single Premier League campaign, emulating Matt Le Tissier in 1993-94.
- Ings has scored in 19 Premier League matches this season, three more than any other player. Only seven players have scored in at least 20 Premier League matches in a 38-match season: Alan Shearer, Kevin Phillips, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Robin van Persie and Mohamed Salah.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United could lose three consecutive league matches for the first time this season.
- The Blades have lost four of their past eight Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 22.
- They have not won any of their last five away league fixtures (D2, L3).
- Only bottom two Watford and Norwich have scored fewer away goals than Sheffield United's 14 in this season's top flight.
- But the Blades have already equalled the club record of 14 Premier League wins in a season. Not since 1991-92, when they won 16, have they won more top-flight fixtures in a single season.
- Only Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Sheffield United's 36. The fewest goals conceded by a promoted club in a season is 41 by Newcastle United in 1993-94.
- Sheffield United have lost their final league match in only one of the past eight seasons: a 2-0 home defeat against Scunthorpe United in League One in 2015-16.
- George Baldock could become just the second player to complete all of Sheffield United's Premier League fixtures in a single season, after Phil Jagielka in 2006-07.
- Dean Henderson has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season - only two goalkeepers from a promoted club have kept more in a 38-match season: Edwin van der Sar (15 for Fulham in 2001-02) and Michel Vorm (14 for Swansea City in 2011-12).