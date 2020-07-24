Southampton v Sheffield United

Sheffield United's Dean Henderson is aiming for a 14th clean sheet in this season's top flight

TEAM NEWS

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek could return from the calf injury that caused him to miss the win over Bournemouth.

Yan Valery has overcome a muscle problem but Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal again miss out.

Sheffield United have no new injury problems ahead of their trip south.

Midfielder John Fleck could start after two appearances as a substitute since his return from a groin injury but Lys Mousset, who missed the defeat by Everton, will not be in the squad.

Manager Chris Wilder explained: "He's had a few knocks and niggles and his girlfriend has just given birth to their first child, so I made that decision to allow him to go home."

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly be named as the LMA Manager of the Year, but there is surely a strong argument that Sheffield United's Chris Wilder should win the award for a second successive season.

The Blades are certain to finish in the top 10 and will be determined to end their hugely impressive campaign with a victory, having lost their last two matches.

Southampton cannot finish lower than their current position of 12th, which seemed improbably high when they were in the relegation zone in November.

Talking of awards, Danny Ings will surely win every Southampton honour this season, having scored 24 goals in all competitions, and must be in line to add to his single England cap, which came back in 2015.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's Southampton I fancy here. They have put together a nice run of results and Danny Ings keeps getting goals - he will not want this season to end.

In contrast, I watched Sheffield United play Everton on Monday and I just could not see them scoring - they looked like they had hit the wall.

Mind you, they have proved me wrong plenty of times already this season, so maybe they will do it again on the final day.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer James Bay

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th league meeting, with Sheffield United leading Southampton by 22 wins to 15.

Sheffield United last visited Southampton in February 2009, when they won 2-1 at St Mary's in a Championship match.

There has been a red card in each of the past five meetings in all competitions.

Southampton have hosted Sheffield United just twice in the Premier League, but those two games produced a total of 11 goals.

Southampton

Southampton could go unbeaten in seven consecutive Premier League fixtures within a single season for the first time since a run of eight in 2013.

They have lost just one of their eight matches since the restart, taking 15 points out of a possible 24.

However, only Norwich have a worse home record this season, with just 18 of Southampton's 49 points collected at St Mary's.

Southampton are the only Premier League club to have won more points in away matches than in home fixtures this season.

They have scored just four goals in total in their last four home games.

Saints have won all five Premier League matches against promoted opposition this campaign.

Southampton have won their final game in just one of their past nine Premier League seasons, beating Crystal Palace 4-1 in 2015-16.

Danny Ings could become just the second Southampton player to score 10 or more goals both home and away in a single Premier League campaign, emulating Matt Le Tissier in 1993-94.

Ings has scored in 19 Premier League matches this season, three more than any other player. Only seven players have scored in at least 20 Premier League matches in a 38-match season: Alan Shearer, Kevin Phillips, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Robin van Persie and Mohamed Salah.

Sheffield United