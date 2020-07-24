Premier League
Man City16:00Norwich
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Norwich City

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City need three goals to become the first team to score 100 in the English top flight in five different seasons.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no new fresh injury concerns ahead of their final league match of the season.

Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo remain sidelined by injury.

Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic are both suspended following their red cards against Burnley last Saturday.

The Canaries are also without Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Timm Klose, Moritz Leitner and Alex Tettey.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: As Norwich say goodbye to the Premier League, the Premier League bids farewell to one of its true greats.

David Silva has lit up the division for a decade and had a glut of highlights across his stellar City career. The Canaries have had next to none this season - although their most memorable moment of a forgettable campaign did come against City in September.

Norwich's season has been defined by dreadful defending, so they'll be delighted to be facing a team three short of hitting a century of goals in a Premier League season for the third time.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I can see some goals in this one - unfortunately for Norwich, they will all come from Manchester City. It is just a case of how many, really.

I'll be interested to see what team Pep Guardiola puts out, because City's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid is almost two weeks away.

I don't think it will make a difference to the outcome of this game if he decides to rest people - it's more about how Pep will try to keep his players sharp before they face Real, so he might use this game for that purpose.

Prediction: 4-0

Manchester City's David Silva
No City player has played in more Premier League matches than the Spaniard. Silva's tally of 60 goals puts him fourth on City's list of Premier League scorers behind Sergio Aguero (180), Raheem Sterling (67) and Yaya Toure (62).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Norwich City have won only four of the 43 top-flight meetings.
  • They are aiming to compete a league double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1964-65 season in the second tier.
  • The only promoted side to remain unbeaten in both top-flight matches of a season against a team managed by Pep Guardiola is Middlesbrough against Manchester City in 2016-17.
  • Norwich versus Manchester City has the highest goals-per-game ratio of any Premier League fixture to have been played at least 10 times this century: 47 goals in 11 matches, at an average of 4.27 per game.

Manchester City

  • City's only defeat in their past 11 final day Premier League games came at home to Norwich in 2012-13.
  • Pep Guardiola has made 143 changes to his starting XI in the top flight this season, the most by any manager in a single Premier League campaign.
  • Raheem Sterling needs one goal to become the first Englishman to score 20 times in a top-flight campaign for City since Brian Kidd's 21 goals in 1976-77. Sterling is two short of 100 goals in all competitions for City.
  • Kevin De Bruyne is one assist short of equalling Thierry Henry's Premier League record of 20 set in 2002-03.

Norwich City

  • Norwich have scored just seven away goals this season - one short of the Premier League record for fewest in a season, held by Middlesbrough (1995-96), Southampton (1998-99), Sheffield United (2006-07) and Derby County (2007-08). The last team to score fewer away goals in the top flight was Stoke with six in 1984-85.
  • The Canaries have lost all 26 Premier League games in which they've fallen behind this campaign. They could become the first team in Premier League history to fail to recover a single point from a losing position in a whole season.
  • Those 26 defeats are already a club league record for a single season.
  • Only Sunderland and Aston Villa have ever had a longer Premier League losing streak than Norwich's current club record run of nine matches.
  • They have scored just twice in their past 13 top-flight fixtures.

Sunday 26th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool37313382325096
2Man City37253997356278
3Man Utd371712864362863
4Chelsea371961267541363
5Leicester371881167392862
6Wolves371514851381359
7Tottenham3716101160461458
8Sheff Utd371412113836254
9Burnley37159134248-654
10Arsenal371314105346753
11Everton371310144353-1049
12Southampton37147164859-1149
13Newcastle371111153755-1844
14Crystal Palace37119173049-1942
15West Ham37108194861-1338
16Brighton37814153753-1638
17Aston Villa3797214066-2634
18Watford37810193461-2734
19Bournemouth3787223764-2731
20Norwich3756262670-4421
View full Premier League table

