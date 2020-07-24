Manchester City v Norwich City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City need three goals to become the first team to score 100 in the English top flight in five different seasons.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no new fresh injury concerns ahead of their final league match of the season.

Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo remain sidelined by injury.

Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic are both suspended following their red cards against Burnley last Saturday.

The Canaries are also without Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Timm Klose, Moritz Leitner and Alex Tettey.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: As Norwich say goodbye to the Premier League, the Premier League bids farewell to one of its true greats.

David Silva has lit up the division for a decade and had a glut of highlights across his stellar City career. The Canaries have had next to none this season - although their most memorable moment of a forgettable campaign did come against City in September.

Norwich's season has been defined by dreadful defending, so they'll be delighted to be facing a team three short of hitting a century of goals in a Premier League season for the third time.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I can see some goals in this one - unfortunately for Norwich, they will all come from Manchester City. It is just a case of how many, really.

I'll be interested to see what team Pep Guardiola puts out, because City's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid is almost two weeks away.

I don't think it will make a difference to the outcome of this game if he decides to rest people - it's more about how Pep will try to keep his players sharp before they face Real, so he might use this game for that purpose.

Prediction: 4-0

No City player has played in more Premier League matches than the Spaniard. Silva's tally of 60 goals puts him fourth on City's list of Premier League scorers behind Sergio Aguero (180), Raheem Sterling (67) and Yaya Toure (62).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich City have won only four of the 43 top-flight meetings.

They are aiming to compete a league double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1964-65 season in the second tier.

The only promoted side to remain unbeaten in both top-flight matches of a season against a team managed by Pep Guardiola is Middlesbrough against Manchester City in 2016-17.

Norwich versus Manchester City has the highest goals-per-game ratio of any Premier League fixture to have been played at least 10 times this century: 47 goals in 11 matches, at an average of 4.27 per game.

Manchester City

City's only defeat in their past 11 final day Premier League games came at home to Norwich in 2012-13.

Pep Guardiola has made 143 changes to his starting XI in the top flight this season, the most by any manager in a single Premier League campaign.

Raheem Sterling needs one goal to become the first Englishman to score 20 times in a top-flight campaign for City since Brian Kidd's 21 goals in 1976-77. Sterling is two short of 100 goals in all competitions for City.

Kevin De Bruyne is one assist short of equalling Thierry Henry's Premier League record of 20 set in 2002-03.

Norwich City