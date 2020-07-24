Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham won September's reverse fixture 4-0, with all four goals scored inside the opening 42 minutes.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic might be fit to return from a knee injury that ruled him out at Wolves.

Mamadou Sakho is definitely out, along with James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill and the suspended Christian Benteke.

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is available, having returned to training this week following a four-game absence with a hamstring issue.

Tanguy Ndombele is again ruled out because of injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: Jose Mourinho's arrival in November hasn't yet had the desired effect for some supporters - Spurs will finish outside the top four for the first time in five seasons; their only achievable target on the final day is a place in the Europa League.

There is some cause for optimism though, as a run of three straight wins with a settled side does indicate a formula has been found to build upon.

A top-six finish will only be guaranteed if they better Wolves' result but Spurs will be favourites to beat Crystal Palace, for whom the end of the campaign can't come soon enough after enduring a run of seven straight defeats.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It seems a very long time ago that Crystal Palace marked their return to Premier League action in June by beating Bournemouth to move level with Tottenham in the table.

At that stage, both teams had 40 points from 30 games - but they have gone in opposite directions in the past few weeks.

The Eagles have lost all seven of their matches since then, while Spurs are finishing the season strongly and Harry Kane is scoring goals again. I'm expecting more of the same here.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have suffered nine successive league defeats against Tottenham, their longest losing streak versus a single opponent in top-flight history.

Palace have not scored a league goal versus Spurs since a 3-1 home loss in January 2016, and that was an own goal.

Tottenham have won 11 of the past 13 league meetings, with their solitary defeat coming at Selhurst Park in January 2015.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace can equal their club league record of eight consecutive defeats.

Their current seven-match losing sequence is the longest of Roy Hodgson's Premier League career. They have failed to score in six of those defeats.

The Eagles have been beaten in five of their past seven matches at Selhurst Park.

They have won each of their past four final day home fixtures.

Palace have scored only 30 league goals, three fewer than their lowest tally in any season.

They have scored first-half goals in just nine of their 37 league matches.

Roy Hodgson is winless in all three Premier League matches as a manager against Jose Mourinho (D1, L2).

Tottenham Hotspur