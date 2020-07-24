Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope heads into the final day of the season level on 15 clean sheets with Liverpool's Ederson

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said he is unlikely to blood any youngsters against Brighton despite a number of injury absentees.

Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor are all unavailable.

Brighton, who secured their Premier League safety with a 0-0 draw against Newcastle on Monday, have no fresh injury concerns.

Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: If Burnley break a recent habit of losing their final game of the season, they will set a new club Premier League points record.

A Nick Pope clean sheet contributing to that milestone would guarantee him at least a share of the Golden Glove. That award has only previously been won by goalkeepers at Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The season's culmination is not without objectives for Brighton. Victory secures their best Premier League tally of 41 points, potentially good enough to match the 15th place finish of their first campaign back in the top flight two years ago.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are ninth at the moment and could finish eighth if they get a better result than Sheffield United this weekend. That extra place might earn them a bucketful of money in bonuses but, whether they have a cash incentive or not, they are playing very well and I'd expect them to carry their form on right to the end of the campaign.

Brighton have stayed up, which was their main objective. They have done well since the restart too, despite some difficult fixtures, and they have got the makings of a decent side. A couple of clever signings before next season and they might be looking a bit higher than the bottom six.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer and Newcastle fan James Bay

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Six of the past eight league meetings have been drawn.

Burnley are unbeaten in all five top-flight meetings, winning two and drawing three.

Burnley

Burnley have lost just one of their past 15 Premier League games, winning eight and drawing six.

They have conceded just 11 goals during that run, five of which came in one match against Manchester City.

They could equal their Premier League club record of eight matches without defeat.

Only Manchester City have kept more league clean sheets than Burnley's 15 this season.

Dwight McNeil could become only the sixth player to start all 38 Premier League games in a season before turning 21, joining Gary Kelly, Robbie Fowler, Frank Lampard, Wayne Bridge and Wayne Routledge.

Brighton & Hove Albion