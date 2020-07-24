Premier League
Burnley16:00Brighton
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope heads into the final day of the season level on 15 clean sheets with Liverpool's Ederson

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said he is unlikely to blood any youngsters against Brighton despite a number of injury absentees.

Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor are all unavailable.

Brighton, who secured their Premier League safety with a 0-0 draw against Newcastle on Monday, have no fresh injury concerns.

Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: If Burnley break a recent habit of losing their final game of the season, they will set a new club Premier League points record.

A Nick Pope clean sheet contributing to that milestone would guarantee him at least a share of the Golden Glove. That award has only previously been won by goalkeepers at Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The season's culmination is not without objectives for Brighton. Victory secures their best Premier League tally of 41 points, potentially good enough to match the 15th place finish of their first campaign back in the top flight two years ago.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are ninth at the moment and could finish eighth if they get a better result than Sheffield United this weekend. That extra place might earn them a bucketful of money in bonuses but, whether they have a cash incentive or not, they are playing very well and I'd expect them to carry their form on right to the end of the campaign.

Brighton have stayed up, which was their main objective. They have done well since the restart too, despite some difficult fixtures, and they have got the makings of a decent side. A couple of clever signings before next season and they might be looking a bit higher than the bottom six.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer and Newcastle fan James Bay

Burnley's Dwight McNeil

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Six of the past eight league meetings have been drawn.
  • Burnley are unbeaten in all five top-flight meetings, winning two and drawing three.

Burnley

  • Burnley have lost just one of their past 15 Premier League games, winning eight and drawing six.
  • They have conceded just 11 goals during that run, five of which came in one match against Manchester City.
  • They could equal their Premier League club record of eight matches without defeat.
  • Only Manchester City have kept more league clean sheets than Burnley's 15 this season.
  • Dwight McNeil could become only the sixth player to start all 38 Premier League games in a season before turning 21, joining Gary Kelly, Robbie Fowler, Frank Lampard, Wayne Bridge and Wayne Routledge.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • With five draws and one victory, Brighton are currently on a top-flight club record of six away games without defeat.
  • They have only conceded one away goal since the season restarted.
  • Albion have drawn a joint Premier League-high 14 matches this season.
  • They haven't won their final league game of a season since 2013-14.
  • Brighton are unbeaten in all 10 league matches in which Neal Maupay has scored.
  • Davy Propper could make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Sunday 26th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool37313382325096
2Man City37253997356278
3Man Utd371712864362863
4Chelsea371961267541363
5Leicester371881167392862
6Wolves371514851381359
7Tottenham3716101160461458
8Sheff Utd371412113836254
9Burnley37159134248-654
10Arsenal371314105346753
11Everton371310144353-1049
12Southampton37147164859-1149
13Newcastle371111153755-1844
14Crystal Palace37119173049-1942
15West Ham37108194861-1338
16Brighton37814153753-1638
17Aston Villa3797214066-2634
18Watford37810193461-2734
19Bournemouth3787223764-2731
20Norwich3756262670-4421
