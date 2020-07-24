Arsenal v Watford

Relegation-threatened Watford are winless in their last seven Premier League away games

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will play "as strong a team as I can" despite their hopes of European qualification now hinging on next weekend's FA Cup final.

The Gunners head coach has reported no new fitness concerns, but he remains without a number of injured players, including Shkodran Mustafi.

Watford will give Etienne Capoue, who has missed the last two games through injury, time to prove his fitness.

Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success remain sidelined.

Relegation permutations Aston Villa will stay up as long as they can match Watford's result - unless both teams lose and Bournemouth win. If Villa win, Watford would need to better their result by two or more goals to survive on goal difference. If goal difference is level, it comes down to goals scored. As it stands, Villa have scored 40 to Watford's 34.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

To stay up, Watford need to get a better result than whatever Aston Villa manage at West Ham, because they are level on points and their goal difference is worse by one.

I would not be surprised if the Hornets and Villa both lose on Sunday, so that goal difference could be crucial in the end.

But even if their fate was in their own hands, I would not fancy Watford's chances of beating the drop from here.

It was very telling when their goalkeeper Ben Foster described the team's confidence as "crazy low" after they lost 4-0 to Manchester City in midweek, and I don't see them recovering from that.

I'm sure a few of the Arsenal players remember Watford captain Troy Deeney saying the Gunners lacked 'cojones' after they lost to the Hornets in 2017.

They will want to beat Deeney on Sunday, just to shut him up - although he had a point at the time.

I just think Watford are shot now, after Nigel Pearson's departure last week. This is a huge game for them, but they go into it at rock bottom.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won five of their six Premier League home games against Watford, keeping a clean sheet in each of those wins.

Watford have scored the opening goal in just one of the 13 Premier League meetings between the sides - that was in their only league win at the Emirates Stadium on 31 January 2017, when Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney netted inside the opening 13 minutes.

Their only other win at the Emirates came in an FA Cup quarter-final in March 2016.

Arsenal

Arsenal can finish no higher than eighth - this will be their lowest league position at the end of a season since coming 12th in 1994-95.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their past eight home league games (W6, D2), scoring 18 goals and conceding just five during this run.

They have scored in 67 of their last 70 league fixtures at the Emirates, only failing to net against Manchester City (on three occasions).

Arsenal have won their last league match in each of the previous eight seasons, and have not lost at home on the final day since being defeated by Tottenham in 1993, in the Premier League's inaugural campaign.

Arsenal could lose back-to-back league matches against sides in the relegation zone for the first time since 1983.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in his four Premier League games against Watford, although three of these strikes have come at Vicarage Road.

Watford