Championship: Cardiff City and Swansea City's 'straight shootout' for play-offs

Cardiff's Neil Harris and Steve Cooper of Swansea are both in their first season in charge of their respective clubs

Cardiff City and Swansea City will go into the final day of the Championship competing for the final play-off spot.

Wins in their penultimate games mean Cardiff remain in pole position while Swansea are outsiders.

"It's a straight shootout between us and the enemy up the road. We are in pole position and rightly so," Cardiff boss Neil Harris said.

Swans counterpart Steve Cooper said: "In the Championship, we know that anything can happen."

Swansea beat Bristol City 1-0 to climb to seventh in the table but sixth-placed Cardiff have a three-point advantage after their 3-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Cardiff host Hull City on Wednesday and will clinch a play-off spot unless they lose and Swansea win at Reading.

"Over 45 games we deserve to be in sixth spot and after 46 games whoever deserves to be there, will be there," Harris said.

"We are focused on ourselves. Who knows what is going to happen? Anything can happen on the final day.

"All we know is we have Hull on Wednesday and we need a point to be sure… but we want to win the game.

"Hull have an element of needing to catch teams around them and ultimately they are going to need to win the game to have any chance of staying up."

Cooper says Swansea must focus on their game at Reading as they hope for help from struggling Hull but is not giving up hope.

"We've just got to take care of our business and try to win at Reading," he said.

"I said before this game, all we can do is focus on getting six points from the two games.

"We've got three, we'll recover now and get ready for Reading and hopefully play as well as we did today."