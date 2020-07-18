Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arteta hopes FA Cup win convinces striker about club

Media playback is not supported on this device Aubameyang double sends Arsenal to FA Cup Final

Mikel Arteta hopes striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be "convinced we are going in the right direction" after Arsenal beat holders Manchester City to book their place in the FA Cup final.

Aubameyang's current contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Earlier this month, Arteta said he hoped the Gabon international "will be here for a long time".

The striker scored both goals as Arsenal beat City 2-0 at Wembley.

"I think everyone has good moments and bad moments, the way he looks at it when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced," said Arteta.

"But if he can see the success and direction we are taking, it is the right one, I think he'll be more positive about it. Big players get criticism when things don't work. But he showed today on the pitch - not talking - what he can do."

Arsenal will face Chelsea or Manchester United in the FA Cup final on 1 August.

'Aubameyang has made his mind up'

Aubameyang's brilliant breakaway goal doubles Gunners lead

Chris Sutton, former Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 Live:

Will Arsenal be a better team if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stays? Of course they will.

But the longer this all goes on it looks like he has already made his mind up.

Will Aubameyang perhaps see something in Arteta? And from winning against Liverpool and now Manchester City? He must have enjoyed today.

If he wants to win big trophies, is he going to do it at Arsenal next season? No, he's not.