Leganes v Real Madrid: Gareth Bale left out of his side's final day squad

TEAM NEWS

Gareth Bale has been omitted from Real Madrid's 22-man squad for their final La Liga game of the season against Leganes on Sunday.

Bale was an unused substitute in the game which secured Real's 34th Spanish league triumph, a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday night.

The Welshman has made two appearances in Madrid's 10 matches since the season restarted after lockdown in June.

Eden Hazard also misses out on Zinedine Zidane's squad.

Bale has made headlines in recent weeks for his actions while sitting alongside fellow substitutes during matches, and he appeared to be on the fringes once more as Zidane's team celebrated the title.

The forward, who turned 31 on the day his side won the league, was pictured standing at a distance with arms folded as manager Zidane was thrown in the air by some of the Real players.

Bale has made only 16 La Liga appearances all season, starting 12 matches.

Hosts Leganes are 18th in the table, a point behind Celta Vigo, and must beat the newly crowned champions to avoid relegation from the Spanish top flight.