Spanish La Liga
Leganés20:00Real Madrid
Venue: Butarque

Leganes v Real Madrid: Gareth Bale left out of his side's final day squad

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale has only made two appearances for Real Madrid since the season restarted

TEAM NEWS

Gareth Bale has been omitted from Real Madrid's 22-man squad for their final La Liga game of the season against Leganes on Sunday.

Bale was an unused substitute in the game which secured Real's 34th Spanish league triumph, a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday night.

The Welshman has made two appearances in Madrid's 10 matches since the season restarted after lockdown in June.

Eden Hazard also misses out on Zinedine Zidane's squad.

Bale has made headlines in recent weeks for his actions while sitting alongside fellow substitutes during matches, and he appeared to be on the fringes once more as Zidane's team celebrated the title.

The forward, who turned 31 on the day his side won the league, was pictured standing at a distance with arms folded as manager Zidane was thrown in the air by some of the Real players.

Bale has made only 16 La Liga appearances all season, starting 12 matches.

Hosts Leganes are 18th in the table, a point behind Celta Vigo, and must beat the newly crowned champions to avoid relegation from the Spanish top flight.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th July 2020

  • LeganésLeganés20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
  • AlavésAlavés16:00BarcelonaBarcelona
  • Real ValladolidReal Valladolid17:30Real BetisReal Betis
  • VillarrealVillarreal17:30EibarEibar
  • Atl MadridAtlético Madrid20:00Real SociedadReal Sociedad
  • EspanyolEspanyol20:00Celta VigoCelta Vigo
  • GranadaGranada20:00Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
  • LevanteLevante20:00GetafeGetafe
  • OsasunaOsasuna20:00MallorcaMallorca
  • SevillaSevilla20:00ValenciaValencia

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid37268368234586
2Barcelona37247681384379
3Atl Madrid371815450262469
4Sevilla371813653341967
5Villarreal371761459491057
6Real Sociedad37167145547855
7Getafe371412114336754
8Valencia371411124652-653
9Granada37158144845353
10Ath Bilbao371312124134751
11Osasuna371312124452-851
12Levante37137174653-746
13Eibar37119173952-1342
14Real Betis371011164858-1041
15Alavés37109183454-2039
16Real Valladolid37815143043-1339
17Celta Vigo37715153749-1236
18Leganés37811182849-2135
19Mallorca3795233863-2532
20Espanyol3759232758-3124
View full Spanish La Liga table

