Irish Cup: Six classic semi-finals featuring 2020's final four

Good things come to those who wait.

Irish Cup semi-finals are definitely good things, and we have certainly waited.

After almost five months away, Northern Irish club football returns with a mouth-watering cup double-header at Windsor Park on Monday.

The behind-closed-doors semi-finals feature four Irish League heavyweights with Cliftonville facing Glentoran and Ballymena United squaring off with derby rivals Coleraine. The winners will meet in Friday's Windsor showpiece.

Of course, all four clubs know all about the ecstasy and agony of Irish Cup semi-finals.

Here, we look at six memorable semi-finals featuring this year's final four.

Coleraine 2-1 Glenavon (2017)

James McLaughlin was the hero as Coleraine snatched a dramatic late win over holders Glenavon.

Brad Lyons headed the Bannsiders into the lead before James Singleton capitalised on poor Coleraine defending to nod the Lurgan Blues level.

However, there would be no third final in four years for Gary Hamilton's side as substitute McLaughlin headed Eoin Bradley's cross home in the last minute, sparking jubilant scenes for the Bannsiders at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

It wasn't to be Coleraine's year either, though, as Oran Kearney's men lost the decider 3-0 to Linfield with Andy Waterworth bagging a hat-trick.

Linfield 4-2 Coleraine (2010)

Seven years earlier, Coleraine were on the other side of the late, late show as Linfield scored three times in the final 12 minutes to win a dramatic semi-final at the Oval.

Coleraine looked to be heading towards a showdown with Portadown after goals from Stephen Carson and that year's Ulster Footballer of the Year Rory Patterson put them 2-1 up after 63 minutes.

But double-chasing Linfield were not to be outdone as William Murphy, Michael Carvill and Paul Munster all struck late to send David Jeffrey's men through.

In the final, early goals from Peter Thompson and Philip Lowry lifted Linfield to a 2-1 win over Portadown.

Cliftonville 3-2 Linfield (2009)

Linfield's determination to overcome Coleraine stemmed from the disappointment of crashing out to Cliftonville a year earlier.

After a 0-0 draw, the two Belfast rivals played out a five-goal replay thriller at the Oval with Cliftonville scoring twice in injury-time to seal their final berth in heart-stopping fashion.

With Munster and Robert Garrett having responded to Chris Scannell's early penalty, the Reds stunned Linfield as Scannell and Ciaran Donaghy both converted in the space of 60 chaotic added-time seconds to send Cliftonville into their first final since 1997.

Having last won the competition in 1979, the Solitude outfit's run did not yield a fairytale finish as north Belfast neighbours Crusaders edged a tense final 1-0.

Glentoran 6-1 Portadown (2003)

When Gary Hamilton fired 2002 beaten finalists Portadown into a 12th-minute lead, few could have predicted what happened next.

The Ports ended the game with nine men and having utterly capitulated as a Darren Armour-inspired Glens hit Ronnie McFall's side for six at Mourneview Park

Armour scored a hat-trick with Andy Smith, Gary Smyth and Darren Lockhart completing the rout on a red-letter day for Roy Coyle's men.

Unfortunately, Glentoran's success was marred by crowd trouble, with both sets of fans fighting after the final whistle.

In the final, the league champions were stunned by Coleraine, whose 1-0 win secured their first Irish Cup since 1977.

Ballymena United 2-1 Linfield (1989)

Ballymena United last won the Irish Cup in 1989

After Ballymena United goalkeeper Damian Grant produced a string of first-class saves to ensure a 1-1 draw, the Sky Blues met favourites Linfield in a gripping replay at the Oval.

Despite his heroics first time out, there was nothing Grant could do to stop John Garrett heading into his own net to hand the Blues the initiative.

But back came Ballymena, first through Dermot Doherty's powerful header then through Paul Hardy's last-minute winner, which sealed Ballymena's place in the final, where they would beat Larne 1-0 to win their sixth Irish Cup.

Over 30 years later, they are two games away from finally landing number seven.

Linfield 2-3 Glentoran (2000)

Sean Armstrong and Stuart Elliott were Glentoran's heroes against Linfield

Widely accepted as one of the greatest Irish Cup games ever played, this 'Big Two' meeting will forever be known as the 'Sean Armstrong semi-final'.

It was Irish Cup theatre at its finest. Davy Larmour's header put the Blues ahead before Rory Hamill's thunderous free-kick restored parity.

Stuart Elliott nudged the Glens in front in the second half before a stunning climax.

Four minutes into added time, William Murphy rose brilliantly to head Tony Gorman's cross past Alan Gough.

While the Blues fans began to dream of another cup final, Hamill picked up the ball on the left, looked up and swung in a last-throw-of-the-dice cross.

Armstrong applied the finishing touch and instantly secured his place in Glentoran folklore.

The final proved something of a dull comedown after their pulsating semi-final fightback as the Glens beat Portadown 1-0 thanks to Ian Gilzean's second-half header.