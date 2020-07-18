Sam Cosgrove: Aberdeen have to 'maximise' striker's value - Derek McInnes

Sam Cosgrove, centre, scored 23 times in 47 games last season

Aberdeen will have to sell striker Sam Cosgrove in the next few months if they are to "maximise" the fee they receive for him, says manager Derek McInnes.

Cosgrove rejected a move to French second-tier side Guingamp this month after a bid of over £2m was accepted.

The 23-year-old was Aberdeen's top scorer with 23 goals last season and has netted 44 in 87 appearances.

"If it's a strong offer, it has to be looked at in the circumstances," McInnes told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"We've been pretty strong about the fact we won't sell willy-nilly, but the overall package [from Guingamp] was substantial.

"And we know that this window and next is the best chance for us to maximise the potential of Sam because he's got two seasons left of his deal."

McInnes expects further interest in the forward, who had scored just one goal in his senior career before moving to Pittodrie from Carlisle United in January 2018.

"I spoke to Sam and said it was a move he should take if it felt right and the finances were right," the Aberdeen boss added.

"It was entirely his decision but I don't think it was financially right for him or he thought that France was his next step. Some might say that's a lack of ambition, but others might say it shows the confidence he has in himself.

"I think he'll be on the radar of a lot of people and his name will have been discussed. I'm pretty sure we will be tested but it's got to be right for everybody."