Mike Jackson: Tranmere Rovers appoint assistant manager as new boss

Mike Jackson (right) was Micky Mellon's assistant manager when Tranmere won the 2019 League Two play-off final

Tranmere Rovers have appointed assistant boss and former player Mike Jackson as their new manager.

The 46-year-old, whose only previous experience as a manager was at Shrewsbury, replaces Micky Mellon after he joined Dundee United on 6 July.

Jackson played for Rovers between 2004 and 2006 following an initial loan spell from Preston two years earlier.

He then joined the club as assistant manager in 2016 from Shrewsbury alongside Mellon.

"I am really proud to have this opportunity to manage this fantastic football club," Jackson said.

"I understand exactly what is required to manage this football club and what is expected from a Tranmere manager, and a Tranmere player, and I am determined to help move the football club in the right direction.

"I know what the supporters expect from a Tranmere Rovers team, and the important role they play, and as a club, we are focused on moving forwards together."

Tranmere were relegated to League Two after they finished 21st in a League One table decided on a points-per-game basis amid the coronavirus pandemic.