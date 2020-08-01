Police Scotland urge fans to stay away on Premiership return

The Premiership season will start behind closed doors

Police Scotland has urged fans to "do the right thing" and stay away from stadiums as the Premiership resumes.

Matches will be played without fans present due to restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Police say supporters must stick to government guidance and enforcement will be used "as a last resort".

Chief Inspector Campbell Crawford, head of Police Scotland's National Football Unit said they have had discussions with the SFA and SPFL.

"We are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of the measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading," he added.

"Police Scotland would ask that supporters follow the guidance from their respective clubs.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, encourage compliance and use enforcement as a last resort."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said supporters have a "pivotal role" in ensuring the league season is not affected by further coronavirus-related disruption.

"We've all seen what is happening on the continent and in countries such as Australia - potential second waves of coronavirus are a real danger, so we all simply must protect the integrity of the league by being responsible," he said.

"If we all play our part, we have a tremendous opportunity to showcase the very best of our game, in what promises to be a uniquely compelling season ahead."