SPFL board: Celtic's Peter Lawwell & St Johnstone's Steve Brown to join

Peter Lawwell, left, and Steve Brown, right, are set to replace Stewart Robertson and Alan Burrows

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell and St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown are set to be inducted on to the SPFL board for 2020/21.

The duo join Hamilton Academical's Les Gray as Scottish Premiership voices, replacing Rangers' Stewart Robertson and Alan Burrows of Motherwell.

A vote at Monday's agm will decide which two of Ross McArthur (Dunfermline Athletic), Ewen Cameron (Alloa Athletic), and potential new member Ross Morrison (Inverness CT) will represent the Championship.

Clyde's Gordon Thomson will join Brechin City's Ken Ferguson speaking for Leagues One and Two.

The board will be completed by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan, and non-executive director Karyn McCluskey.

In May, the board took the decision to curtail the Scottish Premiership, declare Celtic champions, and relegate Hearts after a controversial vote of all 42 clubs granted them the authority to do so.