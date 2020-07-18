Dylan Mottley-Henry: Bradford City re-sign winger on one-year deal

Dylan Mottley-Henry made seven appearances for Bradford during his short spell with the League Two club last season

Bradford City have re-signed winger Dylan Mottley-Henry on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old joined the Bantams in January on a short-term contract and was released after the League Two season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But manager Stuart McCall has said Bradford were "always keen to keep hold" of the former Tranmere loanee.

"It's a great feeling. This period been very tough and no one really knew what was happening," said Mottley-Henry.

He told the club website: "The supporters are brilliant to me and I get nothing but good vibes from the club. I am ready to do everything to push on and get as many goals and assists as I can.

"This is a big club and we definitely do not deserve to be in League Two. We are going to prove that this season, push up the table and get promoted."