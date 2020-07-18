Josh Grant: Bristol Rovers sign ex-Chelsea man on three-year deal

Josh Grant made 30 appearances in all competitions during a loan spell at Plymouth last season

Josh Grant has joined League One club Bristol Rovers on a three-year contract after being released by Chelsea.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Plymouth, making 30 appearances in all competitions and helping Argyle win promotion from League Two.

The 21-year-old is able to play in defence or in midfield.

"He had a really good campaign at Plymouth last season, showcasing his versatility," Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club website.

"We see Josh in a set position for us and feel we can really develop him in that role. He is dynamic and has the technical and tactical qualities that we are looking for, plus I really like his character and mentality."

Grant added: "Coming up through Chelsea, you're privileged and you're lucky, but when you hit the real world you think 'it's time to make a name for myself without that Chelsea tag now'.

"I think this is the perfect place for me to start that."