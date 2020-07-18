Josh Grant: Bristol Rovers sign ex-Chelsea man on three-year deal

Josh Grant
Josh Grant made 30 appearances in all competitions during a loan spell at Plymouth last season

Josh Grant has joined League One club Bristol Rovers on a three-year contract after being released by Chelsea.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Plymouth, making 30 appearances in all competitions and helping Argyle win promotion from League Two.

The 21-year-old is able to play in defence or in midfield.

"He had a really good campaign at Plymouth last season, showcasing his versatility," Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club website.

"We see Josh in a set position for us and feel we can really develop him in that role. He is dynamic and has the technical and tactical qualities that we are looking for, plus I really like his character and mentality."

Grant added: "Coming up through Chelsea, you're privileged and you're lucky, but when you hit the real world you think 'it's time to make a name for myself without that Chelsea tag now'.

"I think this is the perfect place for me to start that."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you