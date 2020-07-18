Everton trio Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph to miss rest of the season

Holgate has struggled with injury for the past month

Manager Carlo Ancelotti says injured trio Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph will not play again for Everton this season.

Defender Holgate was forced off after 16 minutes against Aston Villa on Thursday with the same shin problem he picked up at Spurs earlier this month.

He will miss Monday's trip to Sheffield United as will Mina, who suffered a muscle injury at Wolves on Sunday.

Delph has not featured for the Blues since the Premier League restart.

"All three are out for the rest of the season. There is only 10 days and they will not be able to recover before the end of this season," said Ancelotti.

Asked whether Delph's absence was particularly frustrating as he had expected to return this month from a muscle strain, the Italian added: "I am disappointed. When a player has an injury we are always disappointed but unfortunately it can happen.

"In the last period we had a lot of games and, honestly, we were lucky we didn't have a lot of problems in this aspect."

After Monday's game, Everton finish their campaign on 26 July against Bournemouth.