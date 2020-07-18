Scottish gossip: John McGinn, Rangers, Celtic, Richard Foster, Hearts, St Johnstone, Vaclav Hladky

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is planning a move for Scotland midfielder John McGinn this summer if Aston Villa are relegated. (Daily Star)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has allegedly been subjected to racial abuse while filming a live social media video. (Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is "disgusted" and "angered" by a Rangers fans' pub encouraging customers to stamp on mocked-up images of Parkhead skipper Scott Brown's face. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is being lined up as a replacement by Arsenal if Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the Gunners this summer. (Bleacher Report)

And Lennon has warned Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster he's running out of time to sign for Celtic. (Sun)

CSKA Sofia midfielder Kristiyan Malinov's agent has confirmed Rangers are interested in the 26-year-old but have yet to make an offer. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Rangers, Aberdeen and St Johnstone full-back Richard Foster is set to sign a one-year deal with Partick Thistle following his release from Ross County this summer. (Sun)

Jim Jefferies says he could stay on in his new Hearts advisory role beyond the initial six months. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth is grateful to the club for giving him the "security" of a six-month contract extension at the height of the coronavirus crisis. (Courier)

Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, a free agent after leaving St Mirren, is wanted by Polish champions Legia Warsaw. (Herald, subscription required)