National League
Notts County17:00Barnet
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Barnet

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Rose
  • 5Turner
  • 14Wootton
  • 8Doyle
  • 6O'Brien
  • 9Dennis
  • 20Brindley
  • Lacey
  • Bagan
  • Roberts

Substitutes

  • McDonnell
  • 7Thomas
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 22Crawford

Barnet

  • 1Loach
  • 3Johnson
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 16Taylor
  • 8Adams
  • 6Dunne
  • 15McCallum
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 22Walker
  • 23Tutonda
  • 27Mason-Clark

Substitutes

  • 9Pavey
  • 10Coulthirst
  • 13Matrevics
  • 14Akinola
  • 19McBurnie
  • 31Edwards
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County381712961382363
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax37177135049158
7Stockport391610135154-358
8Solihull Moors3815101348371155
9Hartlepool391413125650655
10Woking381510135055-555
11Barnet351412952421054
12Dover38159144949054
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United381214124742550
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Aldershot391210174355-1246
17Eastleigh371113134355-1246
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Chesterfield381111165565-1044
20Wrexham371110164649-343
21Ebbsfleet391012174768-2142
22Maidenhead United38125214458-1441
23Fylde37912164460-1639
24Chorley38414203165-3426
View full National League table

