Farrend Rawson: Mansfield Town sign Forest Green’s ex-Derby defender

Farrend Rawson scored three goals last season, including two against Mansfield

Mansfield Town have made their fifth summer signing by bringing in defender Farrend Rawson from League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers.

Former Derby County junior Rawson, 24, has signed a two-year contract.

He follows boss Graham Coughlan's capture of strikers Jordan Bowery and Jamie Reid, goalkeeper Marek Stech and midfielder Ollie Clarke.

The Stags finished 21st last term after the League Two season was halted early and settled on a points-per-game basis.