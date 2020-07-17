Ash Hunter: Fleetwood Town winger rejoins Salford City for undisclosed fee

Ashley Hunter joined Fleetwood from non-league Ilkeston Town in 2015

Fleetwood Town winger Ash Hunter has stepped down a division to rejoin League Two side Salford City on a two-year deal.

It is the third time Hunter has signed for Salford boss Graham Alexander.

Hunter, 24, had scored four goals in three games when the League Two season came to a halt in March before being settled on a points-per-game basis.

"I'm delighted. Everyone saw the impact he made after coming in on loan," Alexander told the club website.

"He's a proven League One performer and goalscorer. We can't wait to see him continue to show that ability for us."

As well as bringing him on loan from the Cod Army in January, Alexander also gave Hunter his first professional deal at Fleetwood in 2015.

He scored 38 times in his 216 games for Fleetwood, exactly half of which came off the bench.