Sheff Utd sign keeper Wes Foderingham on three-year deal

Foderingham in action for Rangers in the Scottish Cup

Sheffield United have signed former Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old former England Under-19 international began his career with Fulham before joining Swindon in 2012.

Having made more than 150 starts for the Robins, Foderingham moved to Ibrox in 2015 and made over 100 appearances before leaving the Glasgow club in May.

"I'm excited to join," he said. "It's an exciting time after an incredible season back in the Premier League."

The Blades, currently eighth, have Manchester United's Dean Henderson on loan for the rest of the season, and goalkeeping coach Darren Ward said of Foderingham's arrival: "We have followed his development for a number of years and are delighted to be able to bring him in to bolster the goalkeeping department to give us options and competition for places.

"Wes is an experienced keeper and we look forward to working with him."