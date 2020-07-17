John Treacy: Sport Ireland chief tells FAI to stick to January deal or forget about future funding

1984 Olympic marathon silver medallist John Treacy is the chief executive of Sport Ireland

Sport Ireland chief John Treacy has warned the Football Association of Ireland that it must stick to the agreement it signed up to in January for it to receive future funding.

There have been reports the FAI wants changes to the terms agreed with Sport Ireland and the Irish Government.

However, Treacy said the FAI is "aware of what it needs to do".

"No funding is scheduled to be paid in advance of the FAI's EGM," said the Sport Ireland chief executive.

"Sport Ireland has not paid out any of the €5.8m grant funding to the FAI in 2020 to date.

"To avail of the funding support, the FAI is aware of the need to make the essential amendments to its rules and constitution in line with its commitments in the memorandum of understanding.

"These changes are also required as a pre-requisite to the FAI applying to Sport Ireland for any portion of the additional €70 million of new Government funding to support the sports sector through the Covid-19 crisis."

New Irish Government backs January deal

The January agreement was made with previous Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross and Sport Ireland welcomed the new government's confirmation that it would not enter into new negotiations with the FAI over the deal.

"The board is pleased with the unequivocal statement from both ministers of their full support for Sport Ireland in working with the FAI to support the association's overhaul.

"The board recognised and endorsed recent progress made by the FAI to improve key aspects of its governance and internal control environment."

Sport Ireland Chairman Kieran Mulvey added that the FAI was "weeks away from insolvency at the start of this year".

"In late January 2020, the future of Irish football was secured when the Government, Uefa and Bank of Ireland agreed a vital funding arrangement to save the FAI.

"This multi-stakeholder recovery plan hinges on the FAI delivering absolutely essential governance reforms in the coming weeks.

"The progress made by the FAI in recent months is welcome and must be safeguarded and built on. There can be no return to the well-publicised financial and governance crisis."

The FAI has been in crisis since the revelation last year that then chief executive John Delaney had given a 100,000 euro bridging loan to the association in 2017 which was repaid two months later.

After moving to a new role of executive vice-president, Delaney had a period of paid gardening leave from the association before eventually severing links with the governing body.