Inessa Kaagman: Brighton Women sign former Everton midfielder

Over two seasons at Everton, Inessa Kaagman scored five goals in 30 WSL appearances

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed midfielder Inessa Kaagman after her contract at Everton expired.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has agreed a one-year contract with the Sussex outfit.

The former Ajax youngster has been capped six times at senior level by the European champions.

“We’re really pleased to have signed Inessa, I think she is going to be a big asset to us," Seagulls head coach Hope Powell told the club website.

“She has plenty of WSL experience and I first noticed her at Everton a couple of years ago.

"She will bring energy to the midfield and she is capable of scoring her fair share of goals too, which is an area we are looking to improve as a team.”