Alex Dawson: Ex-Man Utd, Preston, Bury, Brighton forward dies aged 80
-
- From the section Man Utd
Former Manchester United forward Alex Dawson, one of the legendary Busby Babes, has died at the age of 80.
Dawson, a trainee under Sir Matt Busby in the mid-1950s, scored on his debut for the Old Trafford club as a 17-year-old in a 2-0 win over Burnley in 1957.
The Aberdeen-born forward also played for Preston, Bury and Brighton, before a loan spell at Brentford.
A Manchester United statement said: "He will be fondly remembered by all of us at the club."
Dawson scored in Manchester United's first game after the Munich air disaster, a 3-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday, and went on to score more than 100 goals for Preston - including one in the 3-2 FA Cup final defeat against West Ham in 1964.
A Preston statement said: "Our thoughts are with Alex's loved ones at this sad time, he will be forever in our hearts."