Alex Dawson: Ex-Man Utd, Preston, Bury, Brighton forward dies aged 80

Dawson playing for Manchester United in the 1958 FA Cup final

Former Manchester United forward Alex Dawson, one of the legendary Busby Babes, has died at the age of 80.

Dawson, a trainee under Sir Matt Busby in the mid-1950s, scored on his debut for the Old Trafford club as a 17-year-old in a 2-0 win over Burnley in 1957.

The Aberdeen-born forward also played for Preston, Bury and Brighton, before a loan spell at Brentford.

A Manchester United statement said: "He will be fondly remembered by all of us at the club."

Dawson scored in Manchester United's first game after the Munich air disaster, a 3-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday, and went on to score more than 100 goals for Preston - including one in the 3-2 FA Cup final defeat against West Ham in 1964.

A Preston statement said: "Our thoughts are with Alex's loved ones at this sad time, he will be forever in our hearts."