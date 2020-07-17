Jadon Sancho: Man Utd will not get cut-price deal for Dortmund winger

Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in August 2017

Manchester United will not get Jadon Sancho in a cut-price deal from Borussia Dortmund despite the financial impact of Covid-19.

United have made the 20-year-old England forward one of their major targets when the transfer window opens on 27 July.

It was initially thought Dortmund, who are in the process of completing the signing of Jude Bellingham from Birmingham after the 17-year-old opted to sign for the Bundesliga side despite United's interest, wanted in excess of £100m for Sancho.

However, in April United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said the Old Trafford club "were not immune" from the financial impact caused by matches having to be played behind closed doors and the rebates required to be paid back to broadcasters.

Although sources have rejected reports they had put a £50m ceiling on Sancho, Woodward's statement was taken to mean United would have less to spend on new players.

However, even though Dortmund have experienced the same problems, BBC Sport understands the German side are resolute in their desire to stick by their valuation for Sancho, which has been communicated to senior figures at Old Trafford, and they are not interested in increasing the number of add-ons to lower the central figure.

Sancho's current £190,000-a-week contract runs to 2022, which Dortmund believe puts them in a position of strength.

Unlike Dortmund, United are still to secure a place in next season's Champions League. Aside from up to £100m in income from the competition, missing out for a second successive year would cost them £22.5m as a penalty clause written into their 10-year deal with shirt suppliers Adidas.

The sum would be spread over the remaining five years of the £750m contract.

This all adds to the uncertainty over what budget manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have this summer.

If United fail to overhaul either Chelsea or Leicester for a top-four slot in the Premier League, they could still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

However, the final of that competition will not be played until 21 August, just over six weeks before the international transfer window closes on 5 October.