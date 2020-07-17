Igor Labuts: Former Athlote Town goalkeeper wins match fixing appeal

Igor Labuts, left, said integrity "is the most important element of football"

Former Athlone Town goalkeeper Igor Labuts has been cleared of a match fixing allegation after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Latvian was banned by the FAI for 12 months in September 2017 for suspicious betting patterns after a 3-1 loss to Longford Town that April.

The CAS panel agreed that the result of the First Division match was manipulated.

However it did not support the FAI's contention that Labuts was involved.

Athlone and the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland supported Labuts after the ban was initially handed out.

"I thought this day would never come," said Labuts in a statement.

He added: "It is hard to explain how personally devastating the last three years have been for me and my family. I came to Ireland with the intention of making it to the Premier Division and I hoped to put myself in the shop window with Athlone Town.

"I am not the best goalkeeper in the world, but I thought with the right training and experience, I could improve my consistency levels and have a reasonable career in the League of Ireland.

"This was taken away from me by the FAI. I understand completely that they had to investigate the match and I co-operated in full.

"It was hugely disappointing to me that I was implicated without any evidence of wrongdoing. I was guilty only of making a mistake which some of the best goalkeepers in the world have made, or worse in some cases.

"To be crystal clear, I did not manipulate, have not manipulated and never would be involved in manipulating a football match. Integrity in football is the most important element of the game. Without that, we have nothing."

After the verdict on Friday, PFAI solicitor Stuart Gilhooly tweeted: "Igor Labuts wins his appeal at CAS. He is not guilty of match fixing. Justice at last after three years and three negative findings at the FAI. Such a pity he had to go to CAS for justice but he deserves it."