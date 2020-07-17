Ben Chilwell: Brendan Rodgers says Leicester left-back not for sale

Chilwell has made 27 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists England international left-back Ben Chilwell is not for sale.

The 23-year-old, a product of Leicester's academy, has been consistently linked with Manchester United and Chelsea this season.

Chilwell will miss the final two matches of the season through injury but Rodgers is adamant he has not played his final game for the Foxes.

"He's a Leicester City player and not a player we want to lose," Rodgers said.

Leicester are currently fourth in the Premier League, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, as they prepare for Sunday's trip to Tottenham.

Asked about his players being linked with other clubs, Rodgers said: "I'm quite relaxed on it. I'm not worried at all. We've got a fantastic squad, a squad we want to keep together.

"There's no intention to sell Ben Chilwell and there's absolutely no need to sell.

"So the message is he's not for sale - it's as simple as that."