Angel Rangel: QPR defender faces up to nine months out with an Achilles injury

Angel Rangel joined Rangers from Swansea in 2018

Queens Park Rangers defender Angel Rangel faces up to nine months out with a torn Achilles suffered in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was taken off just 11 minutes into the Championship fixture.

Rangel recently signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

"This is a devastating blow for Angel," boss Mark Warbuton told the club website. "It wouldn't be right to make any further comment regarding Angel's future until after the surgery."

The veteran right-back joined the Rs from Swansea in 2018, where he had spent 11 years following a move from Spanish side Terrassa in 2007.

He signed for a further year in July 2019 and extended his time with the club to take him until the end of the current campaign.