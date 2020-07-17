Angel Rangel: QPR defender faces up to nine months out with an Achilles injury

  • From the section QPR
QPR's Angel Rangel
Angel Rangel joined Rangers from Swansea in 2018

Queens Park Rangers defender Angel Rangel faces up to nine months out with a torn Achilles suffered in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was taken off just 11 minutes into the Championship fixture.

Rangel recently signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

"This is a devastating blow for Angel," boss Mark Warbuton told the club website. "It wouldn't be right to make any further comment regarding Angel's future until after the surgery."

The veteran right-back joined the Rs from Swansea in 2018, where he had spent 11 years following a move from Spanish side Terrassa in 2007.

He signed for a further year in July 2019 and extended his time with the club to take him until the end of the current campaign.

