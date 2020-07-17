Billy Clarke: Bradford sign striker for third time

Billy Clarke scored two goals in 13 appearances for Grimsby

League Two side Bradford City have signed forward Billy Clarke for a third time.

The 32-year-old, who has agreed a one-year deal after leaving Grimsby Town, first joined in 2014 and scored 25 goals in 144 games before joining Charlton in 2017.

He went on to have a further short spell with the Bantams in 2019, during which he made 14 appearances.

"I am absolutely over the moon to be back, again," he told the club website.

"I was devastated to leave last time. To get the chance to return is unbelievable."